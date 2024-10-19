Figures from the Spanish Government's tourism institute Turespaña indicate that the number of international passengers who arrived at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport increased by 6.4% in September.

This was by comparison with September 2023. The number of international passengers was 1.62 million.

For all three Balearic airports combined, there was a five per cent increase in arrivals to 2.2 million. Of the five main sun-and-beach tourist regions of Spain, the Balearic percentage increase was the lowest behind the Canaries (8.6%), Andalusia (11.6%), Catalonia (12.5%) and Valencia (15.9%).

Palma, as is always the case in summer, was the third busiest airport in the Aena network after Madrid-Barajas and Barcelona-El Prat. Ibiza was the seventh busiest. It registered only a 0.1% increase in international arrivals (400,517).

Nationwide there was a 10.1% increase in September to 10.6 million. The largest market was the UK, which accounted for almost 2.4 million passengers.

Specific figures for international tourist arrivals by country in September will be published at the start of November.