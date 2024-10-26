The airports authority Aena says that delays in Palma on Saturday will affect almost all flights because of a knock-on effect.

On Saturday morning, bad weather prevented flights from taking off, and the decision was taken to space flights out. As well as stormy conditions in Mallorca, poor weather elsewhere has contributed to the delays.

Around noon the storm seemed to have passed, but yellow alerts for the whole island were still in place. On Saturday, the met agency Aemet upgraded yellow alerts for the south and the north to amber at short notice. The amber for the south was downgraded back to yellow, but the amber for the north remained active until 5pm.

Heaviest rainfall as of 11.30am was in Santa Maria - 40.8 litres per square metre.