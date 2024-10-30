The airports of the Balearic Islands have faced significant disruptions since Tuesday night due to extreme weather affecting the Valencia region. The storm has brought widespread flooding, claiming at least 62 lives, with an undetermined number of people still missing. According to sources from AENA, the Spanish airport authority, Ibiza Airport has been the most impacted, with four cancellations involving flights to and from Valencia.

Travelers intending to fly to Valencia are advised to monitor their flight status closely. Although airport conditions in Valencia have gradually improved, the situation remains unpredictable, with dozens of flights canceled or delayed since early morning. Those with plans to travel to the affected area should expect potential delays and cancellations, as the weather continues to disrupt air travel.

Minorca Airport has also reported disruptions, with one cancellation for a flight to Valencia. Meanwhile, in Mallorca, only a minor delay occurred this morning for a scheduled departure around 10am. While the impact here has been less severe than in Ibiza, travelers are still encouraged to check for updates.

Authorities are hopeful that the weather will improve soon, bringing relief to affected regions. However, conditions remain unstable, and further cancellations or delays are possible if the weather worsens again. Airport operations across the Balearic Islands continue to adapt to ensure passenger safety, but irregularities may persist until the storm fully passes.

ENIARE, the Spanish air navigation service provider, recommends that all travelers consult their airline or use the flight information service, infovuelos, to verify their flight status. With conditions in Valencia slowly stabilising, updates are expected frequently, and passengers should stay informed to minimise travel disruptions.