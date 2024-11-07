Palma airport has begun a series of important reforms to its security systems, moving the controls to the first floor, just after the check-in area. This change, which follows the line of modernisation applied in airports such as Madrid and Barcelona, promises to speed up the passage of passengers, who will no longer need to remove liquids or electronic devices from their hand luggage thanks to state-of-the-art technology.

The airport’s director, Tomás Melgar, explained that this structural change will allow for a more comfortable travel experience, eliminating the need to go up to the fourth floor, which will now be used exclusively for passenger distribution and the expansion of the commercial area. From now on, after completing the check-in process on the first floor, passengers will pass directly through the security controls located there, without having to go to other levels.

In this initial phase, 18 security lines have been set up out of the 44 that are planned for next summer, when the airport will be operating at full capacity. The incorporation of advanced scanners in these filters allows passengers to pass through screening without opening their bags to remove liquids or computers, an innovation which, while still requiring liquids to be limited to 100ml containers, significantly facilitates the screening process.

In addition, the airport has implemented the Automated Tray Return System (ATRS), an automated method that optimises the flow of trays through security checkpoints. In this system, the trays advance automatically and, in the event that any baggage requires additional screening, it is diverted from the main line without interrupting the passage of other passengers. This optimisation of resources, according to Melgar, aims to allow security checkpoints to pass through in no more than ten minutes at peak times.

The modernisation of the airport also includes infrastructure improvements in other areas. Module A, for example, has been renovated with large windows that offer more light and a more comfortable experience for passengers. In addition, Module D is being extended to incorporate three new boarding bridges, and the main building has been extended to include more check-in desks and baggage reclaim belts.

While these alterations will not increase the airport’s maximum hourly take-off capacity (currently set at 33), they will increase the number of fingers, improving convenience for airlines and their passengers. These modifications are part of a larger remodelling project, which will be completed by 2026 and promises to consolidate Palma airport as one of the most modern and efficient airports in Spain.