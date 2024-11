A 61-year-old worker at Palma Airport remains in a critical condition at Son Espases Hospital after he was accidentally run over by an aircraft pushback tractor on Wednesday afternoon.

The accident occurred around 4.15pm on Wednesday. The 61-year-old was left lying on the runway with very serious injuries to both legs.

The Guardia Civil, who have spoken to the man's colleague who was driving the tractor, are in charge of the investigation.