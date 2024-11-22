The Spanish Ministry of Consumer Affairs has fined five airlines (Ryanair, Vueling, Easyjet, Norwegian and Volotea) 179 million euros for abusive practices, such as charging extra for hand luggage or for reserving adjacent seats for accompanying dependents.
The highest penalty is for Ryanair with 107,775,777 euros, followed by Vueling, with 39,264,412 euros; Easyjet, with 29,094,441 euros; Norwegian, with 1,610,001 euros, and Volotea with 1,189,000 euros, according to ministry sources. The appeals lodged by these companies have also been dismissed.
The fines are calculated based on the “illicit profit” made by the airlines from these practices. The ministry’s penalty system allows fines to be up to six to eight times the illicit benefit if it exceeds the prescribed limits of between €100,001 and €1 million ($104,744 and $1,047,390).
In response, the affected airlines have already announced plans to challenge the fines in court, arguing that the sanctions are “manifestly illegal,” according to Spanish media.
According to the Financial Times the Airlines Association (ALA) criticised the ministry’s decision as “nonsense,” claiming that Spain would become the only EU country seeking to prohibit the practice of charging for cabin luggage, arguing that the fines constitute an illegal interference and an attack on free market principles, creating a competitive disadvantage compared to other countries where such charges are not banned.
7 comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
I can agree on takeoff weight, but how many airlines also carry extra air cargo i.e. island grown food, and mail. I know some passenger airlines do so, and Mallorca being an island, and there could be some reasons for extra cargo in the hold. Also for the most, the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 would only need at the most about half tanks of fuel for UK and other popular destinations to and from Mallorca.
Something needs to be done. The amount of “cabin baggage” people carry nowadays is simply ridiculous.
Oh dear O, o, o, Leary will be cross.
Per TouretteToday's winner!
They'd charge you for emotional baggage if they could.
another PSOE tax....
That's nearly 90 Million Pounds Fine for Ryanair !!!. The amount of baggage weight Passengers Check In, plus the amount of Hand Baggage, is becoming a cause for concern to Aircraft Loads. I understand that Take Off Loads are the problem. So the low cost carriers are looking to further reduce the total weight the Aircraft can carry. Perhaps a full explanation from the Airlines is needed for Passengers.