For some people, Palma Son Sant Joan Airport has become their home. They have found spaces in transit areas where they try to go unnoticed. But that's difficult at such a busy airport. At night, though, the airport is mostly quiet. It allows for some hours of unmolested sleep.
Living in Palma Airport - Safe and warm
A small group of homeless people at the airport
