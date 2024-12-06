For some people, Palma Son Sant Joan Airport has become their home. They have found spaces in transit areas where they try to go unnoticed. But that's difficult at such a busy airport. At night, though, the airport is mostly quiet. It allows for some hours of unmolested sleep.

One of the homeless people says that the airport is safe. In winter it's warm, in summer it's cool. They don't bother anyone and normally no one bothers them. But there are the occasional tourists who make a point of disturbing them.

Photo: Fernando Fernández.

Bins and restaurant leftovers provide food. The bathrooms allow them to wash themselves. There are sockets for charging phones. Their presence has become familiar to airport staff, including security. No attempt is made to move them on, unless they cause trouble, but this is very rarely the case.

One says that he could never have expected things to have come to this. But they have. And so a small group of homeless people share their lives under one roof - that of the airport.