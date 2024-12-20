The escalating impact of extreme weather on air travel across Europe has prompted leading aviation organisations to issue guidance for airports on preparing for climate-related disruptions. A collaborative report, titled Adapting Aviation to a Changing Climate, highlights key concerns stemming from climate change and urges airports to conduct comprehensive risk assessments and formulate adaptation strategies.

The report said: “Aviation faces increasing disruptions due to evolving weather patterns that affect operations, infrastructure, passengers, and staff—a trend expected to intensify with climate change.”

To tackle these challenges, the report calls for the adoption of innovative technologies and strategies to bolster resilience across the aviation sector. The report warns of several pressing issues, including:

Rising Heatwaves ➡ An increase in hot weather days is expected, leading to higher cooling demands in airport terminals and on aircraft.

Stronger Storms ➡ These may cause significant damage to airport infrastructure.

Flood Risks ➡ More frequent flooding events could disrupt operations and damage facilities.

Thunderstorms and Heat Stress: Central and eastern Europe are likely to see more thunderstorms, while southern Europe faces heightened heat stress impacting passengers and staff.

Coastal Threats ➡ Airports near coastlines should prepare for rising sea levels, more intense storm surges, and potential temporary or permanent reductions in airport capacity.

Airports are encouraged to evaluate their current systems and ask critical questions, such as whether their infrastructure can handle increasingly severe disruptions and what the financial implications of proactive versus reactive measures might be.

A stark example of the need for such evaluations occurred at Palma Airport, which was forced to close temporarily after a severe storm unleashed over 50 liters of rain per square meter, causing significant flooding in June this year. The deluge overwhelmed the airport’s infrastructure, with rain pouring through the roof and creating chaotic scenes as travelers scrambled for cover. Airport staff struggled to regain control of the situation, while passengers were left waiting on planes until operations could resume.

Marylin Bastin, head of sustainability at Eurocontrol, emphasised the collective responsibility of the aviation industry, stating: “All stakeholders must recognise the growing impact of extreme weather. Building awareness and investing in preparedness are crucial.”

Alexandre de Joybert, sustainability director at ACI Europe, added: “We are equipping airports with tools to assess and prepare for the escalating effects of climate change. Beyond ensuring safety, we must address the strain on infrastructure and its implications for airport capacity.”

The report, developed in collaboration with the European Aviation Climate Change Adaptation Working Group, serves as a resource for airports to navigate these challenges and enhance their resilience in the face of a changing climate.