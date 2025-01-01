At Palma Son Sant Joan Airport there are six points where sticker walls were installed several months ago.

The airport management put them up in the hope of preventing stickers appearing all over the place. It has had some success in this regard.

There have been times when the walls have become full of stickers. Right now, however, the low number of passengers means that the walls have very few stickers. This is also a reflection of the type of passenger at present. The stickers are often those of associations and clubs of one form or another, sports teams especially.

At other times of the year, the sticker walls are full. Photo: Aena.

The sticker fad is evident in various parts of Mallorca. In Playa de Palma, for example, there is now a further task for town hall street cleaning workers - removing stickers from lampposts and benches.