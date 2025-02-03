The controversial incident that took place last Monday afternoon in the departures terminal of Palma’s Son Sant Joan airport, when a passenger on a Ryanair flight from Palma to Barcelona complained about the bad manners of the airline’s ground staff, as well as the lack of empathy when it came to facilitating her access and that of her luggage, has provoked a response from the Irish airline.

The company told Bulletin sister paper Última Hora that the passenger in question ‘booked a non-priority fare for this flight from Palma de Mallorca to Barcelona (27th January), which allowed her to take a small personal bag on board’. They also add in their note that as this passenger’s bag ‘exceeded the permitted size, she was correctly required to pay a standard baggage fee at the boarding gate (50 euros), but she refused to do so,’ they add.

After that, the airline said that ‘subsequently, this passenger annoyed the boarding gate staff at the airport in Palma de Mallorca, so the boarding gate agent denied her boarding’. That is the reason, according to Ryanair, why the woman was left on the ground, suffering an anxiety attack, having to pay for another ticket with another company to be able to fly that same night to Barcelona, where on Tuesday she had to attend to professional commitments, claiming that she had eyewitnesses to the events (similar events were later reported by other customers of the company on other dates) and that the rest of the passengers sympathised with the situation.