A passenger on a Ryanair flight from Palma to Barcelona has complained about the bad manners of the airline’s ground staff. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma03/02/2025 10:29
The controversial incident that took place last Monday afternoon in the departures terminal of Palma’s Son Sant Joan airport, when a passenger on a Ryanair flight from Palma to Barcelona complained about the bad manners of the airline’s ground staff, as well as the lack of empathy when it came to facilitating her access and that of her luggage, has provoked a response from the Irish airline.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.