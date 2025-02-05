A couple of months ago there was a report about homeless people at Palma Airport. They were sleeping in a transit area close to the main car park. Some had seemingly been there for several months, as they observed that the airport was cool in the summer and warm in the winter.
Homeless at Palma Airport have moved on
The airport offered a warm and safe environment
