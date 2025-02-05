A couple of months ago there was a report about homeless people at Palma Airport. They were sleeping in a transit area close to the main car park. Some had seemingly been there for several months, as they observed that the airport was cool in the summer and warm in the winter.

There weren't many people; perhaps around a dozen at any given time. There are now none. Or at least for the time being. It would seem they have left voluntarily.

The airport management says it is unaware of what has happened to the people who were in the transit area. "We are in constant contact with the Council of Mallorca's social services in order to act in the most effective way possible if there are cases of social exclusion. But the airport does not intervene if these people do not interfere with operations, which has been the case."

As was said in December, they weren't a nuisance to anyone, and generally speaking no one bothered them, except for the occasional tourists. They tried to explain to these tourists that they weren't living in the airport because they wanted to.

They were there out of necessity, living off food left at restaurants, using the bathrooms and taking advantage of sockets to, for example, charge phones.