Concern has spread among the managers, supervisors, and operators of the various commercial establishments located outside the departure and arrival terminals at Palma Airport. Homeless individuals residing in the area have been identified as the perpetrators of repeated thefts in recent days, incidents that have been reported to the authorities, prompting the occasional intervention of National Police or private security personnel, and in some cases even Guardia Civil.

Food, drink—especially beer and wine—and other items displayed in different locations have been stolen, with the perpetrators being caught on multiple occasions. These incidents have caused concern among airport staff, who now keep a close watch on potential suspects and do not hesitate to confront them when necessary.

As the tourist season approaches and passenger numbers are set to rise—creating more opportunities for these opportunistic thieves—concerns are mounting. Their actions have occasionally forced businesses to abruptly shut refrigerators and lower security shutters to prevent potential theft, prompting stricter security measures.

The accused themselves deny these claims. "We don’t steal; we go to the bars here and pay. Sometimes, some of the guards even treat us to a coffee," says Carlos, one of the homeless individuals living at Palma airport. "We are poor, but we are not thieves," he adds, complaining about the high prices at these establishments. "They charge us €2.75 for a café con leche, and then extra for a cardboard cup—it’s an abuse for people like us," Carlos says.

Meanwhile, incidents of theft, or attempted theft, have also occurred at several food and drink stalls, as well as at shops selling newspapers, magazines, and other items. This has created a sense of insecurity, forcing employees to step up their efforts to prevent these thefts, which have become a major headache for those managing businesses at Palma airport.

These concerns extend to other airport-related activities, with reports of attempted thefts targeting passengers at check-in counters, as well as their luggage while they wait to check in, access the boarding area in departures, or even while waiting for transport at arrivals.