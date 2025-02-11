The Palma police launched a major crackdown on illegal airport parking over the weekend with fines of up to 200 euros being issued. Motorists were either fined or received a warning after parking on access roads while they awaited for arriving passengers.
Police in crackdown on illegal parking at Palma Airport
Drivers park up in access roads leading to long tailbacks
TawnyAgreed. 100%
About time! I never understood why they didn't install cameras and generate automatic fines for these entitled idiots parked along the access to express parking. I check the flight is on time before leaving home, then drive to Can Pastilla, have a drink and wait for my passenger to message me as soon as they have their baggage. I then meet them in free express parking - couldn't be simpler!
Because (not before!) they would be exiting forwards.
Zoltan TeglasI totally agree. Last time I went to the airport at Christmas, I couldn't believe what they'd done with the parking bays at departures. Did they think that cars enter from the exit side?? It's chaos with everyone trying to maneuver into spaces which are clearly facing the wrong way so many end up using 2 spaces. I can only assume that the intention was to force all drivers to reverse into the spaces so, on leaving, there would be less chance of an accident before they would be exiting forwards.
Wait till the summer chaos now they've messed up the parking bays at departures. It'll be interesting
I tried to wait in the side roads outside near the petrol station but its no parking. I went to the petrol station and bought a coffee instead. The only thing thats a little dubious is that the valet parking guys used the blue disabled bays!! Luckily, if you time it right (by having a coffee at the petrol station) the parking guy is standing waiting for you.