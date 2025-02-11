The Balearic Government is insisting that management at Palma Airport meets with the health and safety committee to address complaints from the CCOO union regarding an apparent lack of safety while renovation work is being carried out.

Last week, the CCOO filed a complaint with the Ibassal health and safety inspectorate, maintaining that the AENA airport operator had not taken the necessary measures to guarantee the safety of workers during the current works.

At a meeting with the government's regional secretary for work, employment and social dialogue, Catalina Cabrer, the union drew attention to "precarious conditions".

The CCOO said that workers were exposed to low temperatures, broken pipes, noise and dust in areas where it was dangerous to work due to the possible "fall of objects". AENA responded by claiming that the union had not participated in any of the decisions taken for the development of the works and that this "violated the rights of participation". Cabrer and the Ibassal director, Óscar Jesús Paz, nevertheless said they would request a meeting with the airport management because of the "unease".

In a statement on Tuesday, Cabrer said: "In the event of any complaint of this type, which may put the safety of the workers at risk, we activate the protocol to find a solution as soon as possible through dialogue."