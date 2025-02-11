The Balearic Government is insisting that management at Palma Airport meets with the health and safety committee to address complaints from the CCOO union regarding an apparent lack of safety while renovation work is being carried out.
Government tells management to ensure safety during Palma Airport works
The CCOO union says there are "precarious conditions"
