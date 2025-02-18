February 27 is the day when proposals stemming from the first phase of the sustainability pact process are expected to be announced. Since the middle of last year, working parties have been considering various issues related to overtourism. Meanwhile, 2024 ended with another record number of tourists in the Balearics - up some 900,000 to 18.75 million.

The airlines offer a means of forecasting tourist numbers, and their 2025 summer programming points to a further increase. The AECFA association that coordinates time slots reports a slight drop in the number of flights to and from airports in the Balearics. However, this will be offset by the provision of larger planes with an increase in the number of available seats.

The 'summer' is from April to October. For Palma, there is a 6.4% increase to a total of 33.5 million seats (arrivals and departures). Menorca's increase in percentage terms is greater - 8.1% to 4.8 million - while Ibiza can expect a 4.5% increase to 9.6 million.

Mabrian, a tourist intelligence consultancy which is the main data provider for the Balearic Government's AETIB tourism strategy agency, has provided a forecast for the first six months of 2025 - an increase in the number of seats of 2.3%. Mabrian points to a particularly strong increase for France, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Belgium; this is averaging at 10%.

The Balearics will nevertheless continue to be highly dependent on the three main markets - Germany, the UK and Spain. Together these supply some 75% of the total number of seats.

The consultancy has also provided information on hotel prices in the Balearics this summer. For four-stars, there is a 5.2% increase to an average of 183 euros per night. Five-stars are up 2.1% to 346 euros, while three-stars are down 0.7% to an average of 136 euros.