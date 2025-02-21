Ryanair, one of the main low-cost flight operators in Spain, has announced a series of changes to its regulations that will affect travellers from May onwards. These new measures, aimed at optimising boarding processes and reinforcing compliance with baggage allowance policies, represent a tightening of current rules. Passengers should take them into account to avoid inconvenience and additional charges when travelling.

According to the airline, the changes are in response to the need to streamline procedures, promote flight punctuality and reduce operating costs. Michael O’Leary, CEO of Ryanair, has stated that the ultimate goal is to ‘eliminate check-in desks at airports’, following the trend that began with the removal of baggage desks. The company is confident that these measures will help improve efficiency and the user experience.

One of the main changes affects the check-in process. From May, Ryanair will require the use of digital format boarding passes, which passengers must download to their mobile device via the company’s app. Although it will still be possible to present printed cards from home, they will no longer be provided at airport desks. According to O’Leary, 60% of travellers currently use mobile cards, so the aim is to promote this option.

Ryanair will also apply restrictions to its hand luggage policy. Passengers will be able to take a small bag free of charge on board, as long as its dimensions do not exceed 40 cm x 20 cm x 25 cm and it is placed under the seat in front of them. If the luggage exceeds these measurements, a penalty of up to 70 euros will be applied at the boarding gate. To transport a second larger suitcase (maximum 55 cm x 40 cm x 20 cm), it will be necessary to purchase the priority boarding option. Larger suitcases must be checked in the hold.

Furthermore, the airline will impose fines of 120 euros on passengers who arrive late for boarding, as a measure to reinforce punctuality. Ryanair recommends arriving at least 40 minutes before flight departure to avoid these penalties. Penalties will be imposed on both those who check in late and those who arrive more than an hour after the scheduled take-off time.

In view of these changes, travellers flying with Ryanair should pay close attention to baggage regulations and boarding times. Proper travel planning and the use of the company’s digital tools will be key to complying with the new rules and enjoying a hassle-free experience without unexpected costs. A few simple precautions will save disappointment when taking a low cost flight.