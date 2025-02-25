No dates have been confirmed as year, but the new EES entry system for British travellers to the Schengen area is going to be rolled out over the course of this year. The EES is going to change the dynamics of travel for Britons because, as a result of Brexit, the EU stipulates: “If you arrive at a border crossing point for the first time since the EES started you will have to provide your personal data. Passport control officers will scan your fingerprints or take a photo of your face.”

On arrival, you will need to provide your personal data each time you reach the external borders of the European countries using the EES. The EES collects, records and stores:

data listed in your travel document(s) (e.g. full name, date of birth, etc.)

date and place of each entry and exit

facial image and fingerprints (called ‘biometric data’)

whether you were refused entry.

On the basis of the collected biometric data, biometric templates will be created and stored in the shared Biometric Matching Service.

If you hold a short-stay visa to enter the Schengen area, your fingerprints will already be stored in the Visa Information System (VIS) and will not be stored again in the EES.

Your data is collected and processed in the EES to: reinforce the efficiency of external border management

prevent irregular immigration

facilitate the management of migration flows

identify travellers who have no right to enter or who have exceeded their permitted stay

identify travellers who are using fake identities or passports

help prevent, detect and investigate terrorist offences and other serious crimes.

You will be provided with written information about the EES and your related rights when you cross the external borders of the European countries implementing the EES for a short stay (maximum of 90 days in any 180-day period). If you refuse to provide your biometric data, you will be denied entry into the territory of the European countries using the EES.

The data stored in the EES is protected against abuse and access to it is restricted to specific staff within national authorities. Your data cannot be transferred to third parties - whether public or private entities - except in certain cases. See Who can access your personal data. All data processing is performed by the European countries using the EES. The EU Agency for the Operational Management of Large-Scale IT Systems in the Area of Freedom, Security, and Justice (eu-LISA) will ensure that the EES is operated in accordance with the applicable legislation.