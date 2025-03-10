Today’s strike scheduled at several German airports has led to the cancellation of 25 flights at Palma airport. According to information from airport authority AENA consulted by Europa Press, this affects a dozen departures and 13 arrivals to or from German airports.

The strikes called at German airports are aimed at increasing pressure on employers in the Federal Association of Aviation Security Companies (BDLS) in the recently stalled collective bargaining negotiations to improve the working conditions of the approximately 25,000 employees in the aviation security sector, as published by the German services union on its website.

The strike took place without warning at Hamburg airport on Sunday, affecting a total of 40 departures (20) and arrivals (20) to Spain, some of them to Palma. More than half a million people could face travel disruption today across the country, with more than 3,400 expected flight cancellations, according to German Airports Association ADV.

Passengers have been urged not to travel to airports and are being advised to contact their airline or tour operator for information about rebooking or alternative travel options. The 24-hour walkout, which started at midnight, involves public-sector employees at the airports as well as ground and security staff.

The operator of Frankfurt Airport, Germany’s busiest, has said that no passenger flights will depart from there on Monday. Transfers are also likely to be affected. Of the 1,116 scheduled incoming and outbound flights, 1,050 have already been cancelled with that number expected to rise. The airport operator says delays and cancellations may also be possible on Tuesday.