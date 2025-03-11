Palma Airport has removed around thirty pine trees from the area in front of the arrivals express car park, which is currently undergoing construction. According to Aena, the surface will be tarmacked to create a new area designated for public transport services, including Palma's EMT and the AeroTIB buses which take tourists to Island hotspots such as Calvia and Alcudia.

This action is part of the airport's remodelling project. The organisation emphasises that the purpose of this new space is to make collective public transport more visible as an alternative to private cars. The new facilities, which would see the current stops for both services relocated by a few metres, could be ready this season.

Aena also confirms that the uprooted trees will be replanted elsewhere within the airport grounds, in line with the company's environmental commitments. The trees removed were all mature specimens except for one young sapling, which was still supported by wooden posts.

Of the thirty or so trees that previously lined this corner of the airport, on both sides of the walkway, only one olive tree now remains, marked by a commemorative plaque. This particular tree was planted in 2018 as a posthumous tribute to the first civil director of Son Sant Joan airport, Pedro Meaurio, following his death the previous year. The tribute recognised Meaurio's 'work and great contribution' to the development of the airport over twenty years. The tree was donated by Fomento del Turismo de Mallorca.

The Balearic Tree Association has expressed regret over Aena's decision. 'Until recently, when arriving in Mallorca, a group of Aleppo pines would greet travellers and visitors, offering a glimpse of the island's natural beauty. However, it seems that this green and welcoming sight will now be replaced by a bus stop.'

The organisation criticised the situation, stating that 'the language is often filled with terms like sustainability and ecology', yet 'actions frequently involve concrete and tarmac'. The Association is calling for 'genuine and fair compensation' for the trees that have been displaced and urges that more young trees be planted 'under a professional and viable plan'.