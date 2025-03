There were delays to some flights in Palma on Sunday afternoon because of the presence of a paraglider in the vicinity of the airport. Four flights had to be diverted to Menorca and Ibiza.

The airports authority Aena explained that the appearance of a paraglider near the airport around 1pm forced a 15-minute halt in operations.

The flights diverted to Menorca were from Bremen, Paris and Zaragoza. A flight from Madrid was diverted to Ibiza.

Normal operations were soon restored, but Aena was warning that further delays could arise.