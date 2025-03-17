Paraglider faces fine of up to 250,000 euros for compromising air traffic in Mallorca

The Guardia Civil is searching for the paraglider who flew over Palma airport this Sunday, 16th March, forcing four flights to be diverted and causing widespread delays throughout the afternoon. According to Ultima Hora, the Fiscal Section of the Guardia Civil Son Sant Joan airport has taken charge of the unprecedented investigation. At some airports, air traffic has been interrupted by drones.

The person flying the paraglider is facing a serious or very serious offence, and is therefore liable to fines ranging from 45,000 to 250,000 euros, as provided for in the Air Safety Act 21/2003. At around 13:00 hours on Sunday the controllers in Palma detected the presence of a paraglider near the airport and informed the Guardia Civil. The latter, in turn, informed the National Police, as the airport facilities are located in an area under their jurisdiction. The information was also passed on to the Palma Local Police.

Both the Guardia Civil and airport authority Aena have highlighted the risk to aviation safety posed by a paraglider approaching the vicinity of the airport in the Balearic capital. As a result, air traffic controllers have stated that the situation caused “waiting times of around 40 minutes in arrivals in Palma until operations resumed and four crews decided to divert to alternative airports”.

