Mallorca airport public transport boom
Extra stops to Calvia resorts and beyond
The airport bus services are proving very popular. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma19/03/2025 15:07
The Aerotib, airport public bus service, A11 intercity bus service, which links the main coastal towns of Calvia with the airport, is extending its route with three new stops and reinforcing the service as of 1 April. According to a press release from the Regional Ministry of Territory, Housing and Mobility, this is the first Aerotib line to be launched in winter, ‘as a result of the improvements introduced by the government in the bus service concessions, which have made it possible to maintain year-round service to the airport from various areas of Mallorca’.
Also in Holiday
- Open letter: Please do not come on holiday to Mallorca
- Spain on red alert for rain again
- Tourist replies to our open letter calling on holidaymakers to stay at home
- Depeche Mode, breaks the silence, and comes out supporting Mallorca fight against plastic pollution
- It might as well rain in Mallorca until ... the end of the first week of April
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.