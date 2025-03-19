Mallorca airport public transport boom

The Aerotib, airport public bus service, A11 intercity bus service, which links the main coastal towns of Calvia with the airport, is extending its route with three new stops and reinforcing the service as of 1 April. According to a press release from the Regional Ministry of Territory, Housing and Mobility, this is the first Aerotib line to be launched in winter, ‘as a result of the improvements introduced by the government in the bus service concessions, which have made it possible to maintain year-round service to the airport from various areas of Mallorca’.

In addition, from 1 April, the A51 line, which connects Campos and Llucmajor with Son Sant Joan airport, will also resume service, while from 24 March, the A42 Cala Bona-Airport line will begin to offer service. In addition, since last Saturday the Aerotib A32 line is already in service, connecting the area of Can Picafort with the airport and allowing the connection of municipalities such as Alcúdia, Sa Pobla or Inca with Son Sant Joan.

As for the improvements to the route between the Calvia area and the airport, which has been operational since December and currently runs from Peguera, it will extend its route from 1 April.

On the one hand, it returns to last year’s route, starting at Camp de Mar instead of Peguera, and as a novelty this year, it incorporates three new stops, two of them in Portals Nous and one in Bendinat.

In addition, the service has also been reinforced and the current 16 daily departures in each direction has been increased to 22, with the first departure from Camp de Mar at 04.45 and the last departure from the airport at 00.10.

The government has explained that the improvements it has introduced, through the modification of the contracts of the three bus concessions in Mallorca, to adapt the service to demand and to the increase in users in recent years - 20% more during 2024 - has allowed for an expansion of the bus fleet, an improvement of the current routes and the offer of all Aerotib lines from several municipalities to the airport throughout the year, including the low season. In addition, thanks to the increased service, from 1 April new timetables will be introduced to reinforce several lines and the summer lines will resume.