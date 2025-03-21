Palma Airport closes doors at night
Overnight access to Palma Airport's departures and arrivals terminals is currently being restricted to the central doors. Signs say that other doors are closed between midnight and 5am.
Also in Holiday
- "We must be very careful with the things we say"; Mallorca transport operators' concern about messages to tourists
- British billionaire's "jewel" of a yacht cruises along the west coast of Mallorca
- Open letter: Please do not come on holiday to Mallorca
- Calvia to demolish Magalluf hotel
- Ryanair takes legal action against passenger who disrupted Spanish flight
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.