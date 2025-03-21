Palma Airport closes doors at night

Sign at Palma Airport, Mallorca

Sign at the airport. | Fernando Fernández

21/03/2025
Overnight access to Palma Airport's departures and arrivals terminals is currently being restricted to the central doors. Signs say that other doors are closed between midnight and 5am.

The measure is being interpreted as an attempt to control homeless people using the airport overnight and to at least concentrate them in specific areas. Operations for the earliest flights to the mainland and European destination resume at 5am.

It is also believed to have something to do with work being carried out in the departures terminal. This is barely noticeable in arrivals.

