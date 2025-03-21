Ryanair changes its hand luggage and check-in rules
Major changes including stricter sanctions
Ryanair has announced a series of substantial changes to its baggage policy and boarding procedures that will come into effect from 5 November 2025. These changes will affect all passengers flying with the airline, establishing new rules and stricter sanctions. Among the most significant changes is the definitive elimination of paper tickets, with passengers now required to present an electronic ticket to board the plane.
