Ryanair changes its hand luggage and check-in rules

Ryanair has announced a series of substantial changes to its baggage policy and boarding procedures that will come into effect from 5 November 2025. These changes will affect all passengers flying with the airline, establishing new rules and stricter sanctions. Among the most significant changes is the definitive elimination of paper tickets, with passengers now required to present an electronic ticket to board the plane.

In addition, stricter limits have been established for hand luggage, with a maximum size of 40 x 20 x 25 centimetres at no additional cost. The airline has increased its penalties for non-compliance with regulations. The fine for exceeding the permitted dimensions of hand luggage will increase from 60 to 70 euros. Passengers wishing to take a second suitcase must purchase the Priority Boarding service, the rate of which is determined at the time of booking.

One of the strictest measures is the implementation of a fine of 100 euros for passengers who arrive at the check-in desk less than 40 minutes before the scheduled flight time. This rule will also apply to those who try to make a reservation on the next flight after having missed the original one.

To avoid inconvenience, passengers are advised to check the dimensions of their luggage before arriving at the airport, to consider purchasing Priority Boarding if they need to take more luggage, and to arrive at the airport well in advance. The airline allows passengers to change their flight up to one hour after the scheduled departure, although the corresponding fare per passenger and per journey will always apply.

