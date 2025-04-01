easyJet re-opens Palma base with 9 percent more airline seats
Five more routes from Palma
British airline, easyJet, has reopened its base in Palma for the summer season, which runs from March to October, with a flight schedule of three million available seats , which represents an increase of more than 9% compared to the same period in 2024.
Also in Holiday
- Mallorca beaches at Soller and Andratx covered by thousands of 'little sails'
- New train service will have 10 kilometre underground section, linked with Palma airport
- The Mallorca weather forecast (April 1). Enjoy the good weather while it lasts!
- The first signs of summer in Mallorca
- Jellyfish alert on Spanish beaches
2 comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
ChrisIf the demand is there, the likes of EJ will fill it. Anecdotally, it seems that it is regular Mallorcan visitors and home owners that are most concerned about not being welcome on the island. They are the ones who typically spend the most and contribute most to the local economy. The increase in budget airline seats will most likely attract the lower spending holiday maker who, given that they are only visiting for a week or two, will not care about whether they are wanted by the locals or not. So another example of the own goals being scored - push those who spend the most to leave and take their cash to A.N. Other country that wants it and replace them with tourists who will contribute the least.
Great. 9% more seats = 9% more tourists. Are the airlines and hoteliers totally tone deaf?