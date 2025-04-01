easyJet re-opens Palma base with 9 percent more airline seats

British airline, easyJet, has reopened its base in Palma for the summer season, which runs from March to October, with a flight schedule of three million available seats , which represents an increase of more than 9% compared to the same period in 2024.

easyJet's sustained growth strategy on the Balearic Island is also reflected in the expansion of its route network.

This summer easyJet is expanding its range of destinations from Palma with five more routes, adding Leeds Bradford, Milan Linate, Palermo, Strasbourg and Zurich. In total, this summer season easyJet connects Palma with 36 destinations.

The reopening of Palma is in addition to the reopening of the bases in Malaga and Alicante. With nearly 7 million seats scheduled between the 3 seasonal bases and taking into account the domestic destinations where easyJet also flies, the airline has raised the total capacity in Spain during the summer season to more than 14.5 million seats, 7% more than the summer of 2024.

Since easyJet started operations in Spain 29 years ago, the airline has carried around 260 million passengers to/from the country and has grown to connect Spain with Europe and the UK via 234 routes and its current 4 bases (in Barcelona, Malaga, Palma de Mallorca and Alicante).