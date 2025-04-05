Jet2 is a winner to Mallorca

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays celebrated another major milestone this week, as its first ever flights and holidays took off from its 13th UK airport base – London Luton Airport. The leading leisure airline and UK’s largest tour operator welcomed happy holidaymakers on the inaugural flight from London Luton to Mallorca, marking the start of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays operating award-winning flights and package holidays from the airport for the first time.

The first flight was followed by another flight which took off to Tenerife, with holidaymakers jetting off to the popular sunshine destination. This is the second new airport base that the companies have launched already this year, after Bournemouth Airport in February. There were celebrations in the air at London Luton for the first day of flying with the airline and tour operator putting their customers at the very heart of the important milestone. Customers were treated to the famous VIP customer experience Jet2.com and Jet2holidays are known for, receiving a red-carpet welcome at check-in and personalised gifts. The very first customers to check in at the base were also surprised with free flight vouchers, and as customers waited to board the first flight, a Spanish guitarist entertained them at an exclusive launch event.

In addition, one lucky customer received a seven-night Jet2holiday to the Liberty Signa in Turkey, personally awarded to them by CEO Steve Heapy. The official arrival of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ award-winning flights and holidays at London Luton Airport further expands the companies’ footprint in the South of England and means holidaymakers and independent travel agents across London, Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire can now benefit from the companies’ leisure flights and ATOL protected package holidays from their local airport.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will operate to 17 sunny destinations across the Canary Islands, Balearic Islands, Mainland Spain, Portugal, Turkey, Greece, Italy and Madeira from London Luton Airport for Summer 25. During the companies’ first summer of operations from the new base, they will operate up to 36 weekly flights during peak periods, offering customers fantastic choice and flexibility when it comes to their next holiday and representing over 430,000 seats on sale. The flying programme includes two destinations (Girona and Verona) that are exclusive from London Luton Airport.

For Summer 25, two-based brand-new Airbus A321neo aircraft will fly holidaymakers from London Luton Airport on their package holidays with Jet2holidays and leisure flights with Jet2.com.

Since putting flights and holidays on sale from London Luton Airport, the airline and tour operator have reported a ‘phenomenal response’ to their arrival and have responded to that demand for their award-winning flights and Real Package Holidays, by going on sale with their first Winter 25/26 programme from the airport.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will operate to eight Winter Sun destinations in their first Winter of operations from London Luton Airport. Offering plenty of choice and flexibility when it comes to booking some winter sunshine and experiencing the companies’ award-winning flights and ATOL protected holidays, the Winter Sun destinations on sale are – the Canary Islands (Tenerife, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura), Spain (Alicante), Turkey (Antalya) and Portugal (Faro and Madeira). The programme represents over 140,000 seats on sale and up to 19 weekly departing flights during peak periods.

The start of operations from London Luton Airport is another step in the companies’ growth story and follows the recent launch of flights and holidays from the companies’ 12th UK airport base – Bournemouth Airport. In addition to booking and travelling on award-winning flights and ATOL-protected holidays to a range of destinations from London Luton Airport, customers in the South of England can experience and enjoy the VIP customer service which has seen Jet2.com and Jet2holidays continually grow their businesses whilst repeatedly winning high-profile accolades. These include Which? Travel Brand of the Year for the past three years, as well as Jet2.com being recognised as a Which? Recommended Provider for the past ten years, and Jet2holidays for the last eight years.

The Jet2 VIP customer service includes friendly flight times and a generous 22kg baggage allowance (additional cost) and 10kg hand luggage through a flight-only booking with Jet2.com. Customers also get that very same VIP customer service along with a choice of 2-5 star accommodation, in-resort Customer Helpers, transfers to and from the airport, Free Child Place Holidays and ATOL protection through a package holiday booked with the UK’s largest tour operator, Jet2holidays.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ arrival at London Luton Airport has resulted in significant investment for the region. More than 125 new jobs have been created with roles including flight deck and cabin crew, engineers, and ground operations colleagues. Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We have got off to a flying start in every sense at London Luton Airport. Customers have been hearing all about our family friendly ethos, great value package holidays and award-winning customer service and today they finally get to experience all of that for themselves. Seeing our first flights take off from our 13th UK airport base is an incredibly exciting day for Jet2.com and Jet2holidays and to mark the important milestone, we held a huge celebration with customers at the very centre of this.

“Our formula of providing award-winning flights and ATOL protected package holidays is proven and has been driving phenomenal demand from customers and independent travel agents since we announced our arrival at London Luton Airport. We are excited to be bringing our proposition to holidaymakers from across the region and are looking forward to enjoying enormous success at our newest base, just as we always do when we start operations at a new airport base.

“Just a few months ago, we began operations from Bournemouth Airport – our 12th UK airport base. This significant expansion, along with our inaugural flight from London Luton Airport today, demonstrates just how confident we are in our award-winning product.”

Alberto Martin, Chief Executive of London Luton Airport, said: “As you would expect, the arrival of a major new airline such as Jet2 has created huge excitement at London Luton Airport. Jet2’s first summer programme at LLA is fantastic news for the millions of holidaymakers who choose to fly from the airport each year, with even greater choice in the form of 36 weekly flights to 17 sunshine destinations. Our commitment, as ever, will be to ensure a simple and friendly passenger experience for all those who travel through the airport.”