UK entry visa goes up in price tomorrow

The Easter holidays are just about to begin and as of last week, April 2, all Spaniards and other EU citizens travelling to the UK for short stays (less than six months) for tourism, business, family visits, among others, or transit that requires passing through border control have to apply in advance for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA). This travel authorisation is already required for other nationalities and, as of 2 April, it came into force for all Europeans.

The Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), currently costs £10. This allows multiple trips to the UK for stays of up to six months within two years, or until the passport expires - whichever comes first.

But, starting April 9, 2025, the ETA will increase to £16. According to the Home Office, it is making improvements to deliver a more streamlined, digital immigration system which will be quicker and more secure for the millions of people who pass through the UK border each year.

Visitors to the UK need an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) if they do not need a visa for short stays of up to six months, or do not already have a UK immigration status. Visitors who transit through the UK by crossing the UK border need an ETA, if required for their nationality.

An ETA is a digital permission to travel – it is not a visa or a tax and does not permit entry into the UK – it authorises a person to travel to the UK. British and Irish citizens as well as people with status under the EU Settlement Scheme do not need an ETA.

Applying for an ETA is quick and simple. Visitors can find more information about applying for an ETA on GOV.UK The introduction of ETAs is in line with the approach many other countries have taken to border security, including the US and Australia, and helps prevent the arrival of those who present a threat to the UK.