Be warned Ryanair files €3,000 civil case against disruptive passenger
Passengers could face long bans by airline
Ryanair is committed to ensuring that all passengers and crew travel in a safe and respectful environment | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma10/04/2025 10:36
Ryanair, Europe’s No.1 airline, this week confirmed that it has filed legal proceedings in the Polish courts claiming over €3,000 in damages against a passenger who disrupted flight FR7124 from Berlin to Marrakesh on 9 January. This passenger’s inexcusable behaviour forced this flight to divert to Seville, where the aircraft landed, and the passenger was offloaded causing 170 passengers and six crew to face unnecessary disruption.
