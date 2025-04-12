Mallorca environmentalists accused of acting like "an inquisition"
GOB were ordered to pay costs because of the vagueness of the submissions
The court has recognised the airports authority's right to develop strategic projects. | Juan Luis Ruiz Collado
Palma12/04/2025 09:34
The Audiencia Nacional high court in Madrid has issued a scathing assessment of the attempt by environmentalists GOB to halt expansion works at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport.
