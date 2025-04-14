Palma airport springs a leak

The heavy rainfall that fell throughout the morning and early afternoon in Palma and different parts of Mallorca has resulted in a now common event: leaks in Son Sant Joan airport. This is no longer a surprises travellers and terminal staff, especially those in departures on Monday as the buckets came out.

Cleaning and maintenance staff had to cordon off the areas where the leaks were concentrated, as well as dry the damp floor to protect thousands of passengers passing through the airport for the Easter holidays.

The construction work at the airport is an added factor but there were no serious problems caused unlike last June when Palma airport was hit by flight delays as a result of the chaos caused by a storm which caused significant flooding inside the terminal, on the runways and in the car parks.

More than 900 scheduled flights, a hundred had to be diverted or cancelled. Aena also confirmed that the duty free module is closed as a result of the floods, but assured that the rest of the shops and bars are open.

Some of the worst hit airports in the UK as a result of the airport closure were Gatwick, Luton, London City and Bristol where delays stretched into the night as a result of planes missing their take off and landing slots at Palma airport, however flights bound for Palma are retuting to normal across Europe.