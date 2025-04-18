The mystery of the missing luggage trolleys in Mallorca

After a wave of complaints from passengers and staff about recent building work at Palma airport and then the leaks due to the heavy rain this week it now appears that luggage trolleys have gone missing. Apparently the airport operating company Aena has removed all luggage trolleys from the air side area, i.e. behind the security checkpoint. The measure affects passengers and staff alike – and is causing increasing discontent in the Son Sant Joan departure terminals.

The decision was made shortly before the start of the Easter and summer seasons – unilaterally, in cooperation with the private service provider Adelte. Airport employees see this as a pure cost-cutting measure.

At the same time, extensive construction and renovation work is underway in the terminal, which is further lengthening the distances between the gates. According to staff, anyone who needs to get from Module C to baggage reclaim now has to walk around a kilometre – previously, trolleys helped with this. Now, travellers have no choice but to carry their own luggage.

This is particularly stressful for older people, families with small children and passengers with reduced mobility. The move could also backfire economically. Staff are warning of negative effects on retailers: anyone travelling with several bags will think twice about stopping at the duty-free shop.

Employees also foresee problems with punctuality: anyone carrying heavy luggage will take longer to reach the gate, which could lead to delays. At the same time, there will be an increased demand for wheelchairs and ground staff, which could result in additional costs elsewhere.