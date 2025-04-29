Balearic airports backs to normal after power cut

Passengers still advised to check with their airlines

Flight operations at Palma airport are back to normal.

Flight operations at Palma airport are back to normal. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Humphrey CarterPalma29/04/2025 09:31
TW
0

Balearic airports are operating normally, today, Tuesday following the power outage that affected much of Spain, according to sources at airport authority AENA. According to information from the airport operator consulted by Europa Press, Palma airport has only one flight cancellation to Brussels early on Tuesday morning.

The airport operator Aena has assured that all airports in its network in Spain are operating normally on Tuesday, following the disruptions and rescheduling of flights on Monday due to the power outage in Spain. In view of this situation, the company has issued a series of recommendations for passengers planning to fly in the coming hours.

Related news
Attendees at the Mutua Madrid Open leave the Caja Mágica due to the blackout on the Spanish mainland on Monday.

Spain in the dark due to major power outage

More related news

These include checking the status of public transport services connecting to airports to ensure timely arrival at the airport. Aena has also insisted that passengers should check the status of their flights directly with their airline, as there may have been changes to the originally scheduled timetables.

With regard to the management of the situation during the night, the company has indicated that airport operating hours were adapted to adequately serve affected passengers, a measure that prevented significant crowding in the terminals.

Also in Holiday

The JetZero Z4 airplane is designed to accommodate 250 passengers and fly on conventional jet fuel, with propulsion systems able

United Airlines next generation flights bound for Mallorca

Ref 25007

Wellness Real Estate: The Future of Healthy Living

Most viewed
Most Commented