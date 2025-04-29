Balearic airports backs to normal after power cut

Balearic airports are operating normally, today, Tuesday following the power outage that affected much of Spain, according to sources at airport authority AENA. According to information from the airport operator consulted by Europa Press, Palma airport has only one flight cancellation to Brussels early on Tuesday morning.

The airport operator Aena has assured that all airports in its network in Spain are operating normally on Tuesday, following the disruptions and rescheduling of flights on Monday due to the power outage in Spain. In view of this situation, the company has issued a series of recommendations for passengers planning to fly in the coming hours.

These include checking the status of public transport services connecting to airports to ensure timely arrival at the airport. Aena has also insisted that passengers should check the status of their flights directly with their airline, as there may have been changes to the originally scheduled timetables.

With regard to the management of the situation during the night, the company has indicated that airport operating hours were adapted to adequately serve affected passengers, a measure that prevented significant crowding in the terminals.