More airline seats than ever for Mallorca in May

Passengers at Palma Airport, Mallorca

Two per cent increase in the number of airline seats for Palma. | Miquel À. Cañellas

Andrew Ede Palma 02/05/2025 09:44
Programming a record number of airline seats doesn't necessarily mean that they will all be occupied, but a 2.1% increase in the number of seats for flights in and out of Palma in May is perhaps an indication of yet a further rise in the tourist numbers.

For Son Sant Joan there will be 4.5 million seats this month. For the Balearics as a whole there will be 6.3 million; Ibiza is up 1.3% and Menorca three per cent. These are comparisons with May 2024.

Some 36,500 flights are scheduled for the Balearics in May. For Palma alone, Ryanair will operate 6,200 flights. Eurowings are second with 3,400.

The Exceltur alliance of leading businesses in the tourism and travel industries is forecasting a 4.5% increase in business turnover between April and June, partly due to more hotels having opened earlier. The Mallorca Hoteliers Federation says there will be 100% opening in May.

In May 2024 there was a 10.1% increase in the number of tourists in the Balearics, a record total of 2.3 million. May was the first month last year to indicate a fall in UK tourism, down almost six per cent to 481,000. With the exception of June, a downward trend persisted until October. A good deal off attention will be on how the UK performs this season.

