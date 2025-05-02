More airline seats than ever for Mallorca in May
Ryanair well ahead in terms of Mallorca flights
Two per cent increase in the number of airline seats for Palma. | Miquel À. Cañellas
Palma02/05/2025 09:44
Programming a record number of airline seats doesn't necessarily mean that they will all be occupied, but a 2.1% increase in the number of seats for flights in and out of Palma in May is perhaps an indication of yet a further rise in the tourist numbers.
