Balearic Government wanting a curb on the number of flights in peak season

The Balearic Government is calling on the Spanish Government to order the Aena airports authority to curb the increase in flights to the islands' airports during the peak season, because tourist capacity has reached its "maximum limit".

Vice-president and government spokesperson Antoni Costa said on Friday that the powers to regulate "the main gateway to the Balearic Islands" lie with the central government. For the busiest months of the year, he urged Madrid to limit airline slots at the three airports.

"It is not advisable to increase airport capacity during the peak season," he stressed, adding that the regional government will continue to demand that it jointly manages the airports.

On Wednesday, the Partido Popular, who form the Balearic Government, said they were likely to support a motion that the opposition Més per Mallorca plan to present to the Balearic Parliament. This is for the co-management of the airports.

Parliamentary spokesperson Sebastià Sagreras explained that the PP will be studying the Més motion, adding that President Marga Prohens has always been in favour of co-management. A reason for this is in order to be able to attempt to control the number of flights.

The right and left in the Balearics have long been on the same side on this issue. But one complication is posed by the fact that, although the Spanish Government is the majority shareholder in Aena, 49% of the shares are in private hands.