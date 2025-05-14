Leaks reappear at Palma airport, this time in the newly renovated zone
The infrastructure proved unable to withstand the latest bout of intense rainfall
Palma Airport is once again under scrutiny after heavy rain on Wednesday led to water leaking into the terminal—a recurring issue that has plagued the facility in recent years. What made this incident particularly notable was the location: the recently renovated area near the entrance to terminal A.
