Leaks reappear at Palma airport, this time in the newly renovated zone

Palma Airport is once again under scrutiny after heavy rain on Wednesday led to water leaking into the terminal—a recurring issue that has plagued the facility in recent years. What made this incident particularly notable was the location: the recently renovated area near the entrance to terminal A.

The affected section includes a major retail space and the largest European outlet of a globally recognised fast food chain, both part of a high-profile refurbishment intended to modernise the airport experience. Yet, despite the upgrades, the infrastructure proved unable to withstand the latest bout of intense rainfall.

Airport sources confirmed that the water infiltration did not pose an immediate risk to passengers or employees. However, the sight of rainwater leaking through the new structure has sparked fresh concerns over the quality and resilience of the redevelopment works.

As the busy summer season approaches, with thousands of travelers expected to pass through Palma airport daily, the leaks raise uncomfortable questions about the facility's preparedness. Critics argue that such issues should not be occurring in newly completed sections of the airport.

While operations were not significantly disrupted, the incident adds to a growing perception that the airport remains ill-equipped to handle extreme weather events—a problem that could tarnish its image during one of the most critical times of the year.