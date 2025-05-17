McDonalds unveils biggest outlet in Europe for British passengers at Palma airport

Fast food giant McDonald's has unveiled a large new outlet, primarily for British passengers, at Palma Airport and is creating 200 new jobs. The 10,765 square foot branch is situated at Level 930, Module A Airside, exclusively accessible to non-Schengen Zone country passengers. It is said to be the largest McDonald's in Europe.

Its location means that it will primarily service British visitors at the airport, which is undergoing improvement work at the moment.

The new outlet features eight digital kiosks and eight production lines and includes table service and a McCafe.

McDonald’s Spain chief restaurant officer Ángel Castillo stated: “This opening represents a new milestone and another example of our commitment to the Balearic Islands.” He called the region “an area of strategic interest for the company where we already have over 20 restaurants”.

The UK’s biggest McDonald’s is located in Formby, Merseyside, offering nearly 300 seats and showcasing the latest innovations from the fast-food giant.

McDonald’s first quarter 2025 global sales dipped by 1%, including a 3.6% drop in the US and a 1% fall in international markets, partly due to 2024’s leap year. Net income decreased to $1.87bn from $1.93bn reported in the previous year.