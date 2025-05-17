McDonalds unveils biggest outlet in Europe for British passengers at Palma airport
200 jobs will be created
Fast food giant McDonald's has unveiled a large new outlet, primarily for British passengers, at Palma Airport and is creating 200 new jobs. The 10,765 square foot branch is situated at Level 930, Module A Airside, exclusively accessible to non-Schengen Zone country passengers. It is said to be the largest McDonald's in Europe.
tranq tranquerHow much ? I think I would win.
Bryan AdamsWhich President Trump’s appointee, R Kennedy Jr, is finally going to attempt to do something about. You will most probably disagree though.
If they have a monopoly in that area they have to be quids in. If there are choices I'm willing to bet it will downsize after season one.
That's encouraging.
Yep. Great Britain. The 51 state. Bread and circuses. Lol
Supersize, then.
I don't understand the people who eat this ****! Literally poisoning themselves
Mc Rubbish, it is not food, just filler sugar salt and chemicals. You are what you eat - Comida Basura..
Well I guess if you choose to eat with a clown......
15€ for a burger & chips & coke. Not cheap enough. Probably targeting yanks instead.