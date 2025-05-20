Increased security because of the homeless at Palma Airport

Private security and National Police monitoring of homeless people at Palma Airport is being stepped up as the airport becomes ever busier because of the tourism season.

Like other airports in Spain, Palma's airport has become something of a magnet for the homeless. The airport management recently closed most of the entrances overnight in order to better control homeless people coming and going.

They have been accused of theft, mainly from catering establishments and shops, and there is now a close watch to try and ensure there are no incidents with passengers. Restraining orders barring certain individuals from entering airport grounds have been issued by the courts.

One of the homeless people says they are being persecuted. "We have nowhere else to go." Critical of the close monitoring, he and others have distanced themselves from the accusations of theft. "We don't want drug addicts or pickpockets. We ask for privacy. They can't kick us out." A private security guard says they can.

"They watch us, they don't let us have privacy or peace. We are wanting to ensure that thieves and drug addicts don't bother us or the passengers. We're not the ones stealing. I have had my phone and food taken."

Social services come from time to time, but he insists "we just want to be left alone here". "Their care is insufficient."