Increased security because of the homeless at Palma Airport
"We have nowhere else to go"
Access controls for better monitoring of homeless individuals | Photo: Fernando Fernández
Palma20/05/2025 09:12
Private security and National Police monitoring of homeless people at Palma Airport is being stepped up as the airport becomes ever busier because of the tourism season.
Also in Holiday
- Now Ryanair asks staff to return cash from their wages in Spain
- Kanye West and Bianca Censori are once again the centre of attention in Mallorca with a controversial outfit
- Rent prices fall in the Balearics for the first time in 42 months, popular holiday municipalities suffer biggest drops
- British tourists set to face shorter queues at Palma airport in new European deal, pet passports back
- Mallorca close to agreement with Airbnb to remove illegal holiday let ads, but ...
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.