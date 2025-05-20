Hold your horses! Use of e-gates by British passengers at Palma airport still not guaranteed, travel agents welcome deal

The use of e-gates at airport by British holidaymakers heading to Malliorca and Spain this summer is still not guaranteed, a British minister said following a major deal between Britain and the European Union on Monday.

But Sarah Jones, the minister for industry, told Sky News negotiations on e-gate usage will have to continue with individual countries - despite the deal.

She said: "Of course it will take time with each country, but we will go as fast as we can. And of course, I will come back to you as soon as I can on the timings."

It had been hoped that e-gates would be able to be used by British holidaymakers coming to Mallorca this summer which would have meant more problem-free travel. British passengers at Palma airport face long queues at the moment waiting for their passport to be stamped.

It appears that the British government will now have to sit down with their Spanish counterparts for talks on the issue.

British travel agents react to European Union deal

ABTA – the British Travel Association has responded to the agreement reached between the UK and EU today, including on youth experience arrangements and steps to make travel easier.

Mark Tanzer, Chief Executive of ABTA – The Travel Association said:

“Since the UK left the EU, we’ve been working hard to highlight the issues faced by UK travel businesses and travellers, and the solutions to address them.

“The EU is home to the UK’s favourite overseas holiday destinations, and while travel has continued in abundance, it’s not been without issue for businesses or passengers.

“The agreements around egates and pet passports will make it easier for travellers, cutting down on queues and pre-holiday admin. There are of course more border changes coming down the line – including the EU Entry/Exit System planned for October 2025. It is vital we continue to see good cooperation between the UK and EU on the introduction of this scheme, to make it as streamlined as possible for UK travellers.

“A big headache travel companies have faced has been the ability to employ UK staff in EU countries to do holiday jobs, such as chalet hosts and tour reps. It has brought a huge amount of red tape and cost, and some businesses have had to change how they offer holidays because they can’t get the right staff. UK national workers in EU-based travel roles have declined by 69% over recent years.

“So, ABTA strongly welcomes the announcement that the UK and EU are to work on a youth experience scheme, which will be similar to those in place with other countries around the world. The reopening of opportunities for young Brits to work within the EU would be great news for individuals and the UK's outbound travel industry.

“We've long argued that an agreement between the UK and EU would be mutually beneficial - and that these deals are not akin to freedom of movement in any way. We urge policymakers on both sides to get an agreement in place as quickly as possible, travel businesses can plan for the future, recognising the huge benefit to the UK economy and travel is a driver of growth.”