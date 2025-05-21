Oh well! See you in the passport queue at Palma airport this summer
e-gates for British tourists not until at least October
British holidaymakers will have to experience passport-stamping queues in Mallorca until at least October and possibly well into 2026 despite a high profile e-gates agreement unveiled at Monday’s European Union-UK summit in London, it has emerged.
From stepping out of the taxi to stepping onto the plane was 1.1 mile. So much for the new layout.
Stan The ManLooking at paguera, camp de mar and port andriax webcams. The queues will be very short indeed. Look towards Tim’s , the restaurant last night one couple, 11 am this morning, people walking around zilch. Paguera palmera and tora restaurants and beaches just a handful of people. If the island is busy it’s not those places.
That is a good Winter picture. Or is it end of Season picture. Even beginning of Season picture. Or is it a picture illustrating the results of Protesting ,and what is left of travelling Tourists.