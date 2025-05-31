Alarm as minibus catches fire at Palma Airport

A minibus was completely gutted on Saturday afternoon after catching fire at Palma Airport.

The fire started around 3pm in the arrivals parking area. This was in front of Exit 6, where there was building waste. The flames reached the nearest vehicle, i.e. the minibus.

An airport fire crew extinguished the flames. The vehicle next to the minibus was unaffected. The incident naturally provoked some alarm, not least among holidaymakers who were arriving.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.