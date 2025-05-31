Alarm as minibus catches fire at Palma Airport

The blaze was in front of the arrivals terminal

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterPalma31/05/2025 18:46
TW
0

A minibus was completely gutted on Saturday afternoon after catching fire at Palma Airport.

The fire started around 3pm in the arrivals parking area. This was in front of Exit 6, where there was building waste. The flames reached the nearest vehicle, i.e. the minibus.

Blaze at Palma Airport, Mallorca

An airport fire crew extinguished the flames. The vehicle next to the minibus was unaffected. The incident naturally provoked some alarm, not least among holidaymakers who were arriving.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Also in Holiday

Air traffic control problems.

Ryanair warns of long flight delays to Mallorca this summer

Heading to the beach in Mallorca or Spain this weekend? This is what you should know because it could cost you dearly

Heading to the beach in Mallorca or Spain this weekend? This is what you should know because it could cost you dearly

Making it easier for tourists.

Jet2holidays pioneers new functionality meaning customers can track their departure transfers in real-time

EU border controls for Britons will not be made easier until October.

No EU airport egates for Britons until after the summer

Most viewed
Most Commented