easyJet crew members to strike in Spain
Industrial action at the end of June to bring conditions in line with the rest of Europe
easyJet has an important base in Palma | Photo: Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma17/06/2025 11:41
The USO Unión Sindical Obrera union has registered a call for strike action by easyJet cabin crew in Spain on 25, 26 and 27 June to bring their working conditions and salaries in line with those of other cabin crew at other European bases. In total, the strike is called for the 657 cabin crew members at the bases in Barcelona, Alicante, Malaga and Palma which will also affect 21 aircraft.
