easyJet crew members to strike in Spain

The USO Unión Sindical Obrera union has registered a call for strike action by easyJet cabin crew in Spain on 25, 26 and 27 June to bring their working conditions and salaries in line with those of other cabin crew at other European bases. In total, the strike is called for the 657 cabin crew members at the bases in Barcelona, Alicante, Malaga and Palma which will also affect 21 aircraft.

According to USO, on 18 June, the Interconfederal Mediation and Arbitration Service (SIMA) called the parties to a conciliation meeting with the aim of reaching an agreement that would lead to the cancellation of the strike. The union points out that the salary differences between crew members at Spanish bases and those in the rest of Europe range from 30% to 200%.

It is therefore demanding ‘decent, fair and equitable’ working conditions, in line with other countries, ‘in view of the exorbitant increase in the cost of living in Spain, which has been brought into line with Europe’. These demands come against a backdrop of ‘total disagreement’ on an essential issue such as pay, within the negotiations for the Third Collective Agreement.

