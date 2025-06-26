Business confederation slams Palma Airport's "deplorable image"

The CAEB Confederation of Balearic Business Associations has attacked Palma Airport's "deplorable image", one to which "thousands of passengers" are exposed on a daily basis.

For the confederation, the collapse of part of a roof in arrivals on Tuesday was the final straw, president Carmen Planas denouncing the lack of planning and control of work at the airport, "which is endangering workers and passengers".

"It is intolerable that this situation is occurring at the busiest time of year at Son Sant Joan Airport, the gateway to a top-level tourist destination like ours." The CAEB is to request an "urgent meeting" with AENA airports authority management "to demand responsibility and safety for construction work".

The Partido Popular have meanwhile demanded that the secretary of state for transport and sustainable mobility, José Antonio Santano, appears in Congress to immediately explain the "deplorable" state of Son Sant Joan Airport.

PP Congressman José Vicente Marí, who represents the Balearics, says "the terminal has become a battlefield, unsafe and constantly undergoing construction work". "It is a scandalous disgrace for a first-class airport like Mallorca's."