17 flights cancelled in Mallorca this morning due to EasyJet strike

The third day of strike action called by the USO union for easyJet cabin crew has led to the cancellation of 17 flights at Palma airport by 10am this Friday. Specifically, according to information provided by the union, flights to and from London Gatwick, Leeds, Geneva, Basel, Naples, Berlin, Bordeaux, Zurich, Nice, Palermo, Nantes, Toulouse, and Paris Charles de Gaulle have been cancelled.

A total of 40 cancellations have been recorded (80 including return journeys) at the airports of Malaga (11), Barcelona (8), and Alicante (4).

The Ministry of Transport has set minimum service levels ranging from 81% to 90%. Specifically, the minimum service levels are set at 86% for Barcelona, 90% for Málaga, 88% for Alicante, and 81% for Palma. The strike has been called for the 25th, 26th, and 27th of June to demand equal pay with other easyJet employees across Europe.

Passengers affected by easyJet flight cancellations due to the strike will be entitled to compensation of between 250€ and 600€, according to the Balearic Consumers and Users Association (Consubal).

In addition to a full refund of the ticket price, residents affected by flight cancellations will also be entitled to compensation. This amount, according to Consubal president Alfonso Rodríguez, could range from 250€ to 600€ depending on the distance of the journey. They may also be entitled to claim for additional damages.

Furthermore, in cases where flights are delayed, passengers will be entitled to assistance at the airport once the delay exceeds three hours beyond the scheduled departure time. In addition to compensation for delays or cancellations, passengers can also claim for any expenses incurred as a result. The organisation has emphasised that the airline is aware of the strike in advance, and therefore cannot be exempt from responsibility.