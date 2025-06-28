'Pirate' minibus drivers get into a fight at Palma Airport

It was over who was picking up some passengers

There were numerous witnesses to the fight

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterPalma28/06/2025 15:21
TW
0

Two minibus drivers exchanged blows at Palma Airport arrivals on Saturday morning. The scrap started when one of the drivers started arguing with the other over a group of passengers wanting a transfer.

This happened in full view of numerous people. Security guards had to intervene, and National Police officers went to the scene and took the two men's details. Neither of them had suffered a serious injury.

A taxi driver who saw what happened described the two as 'pirate' drivers. "They pick up customers inside the airport, but they should not."

There have been tensions between minibus operators and licensed taxi drivers for years, and there have been fights on various occasions. But a fight between two minibus drivers is a rarity.

Also in Holiday

La huelga de easyJet deja este viernes 17 vuelos cancelados en Palma

17 flights cancelled in Mallorca this morning due to EasyJet strike

The young man flew to Palma wearing this suit without any issues.

The ultimate solution to the hand luggage problem: a walking suitcase

Eduardo Gamero, President of The Fomento del Turismo de Mallorca (Mallorca Tourist Board), the first private tourism institution

“Mallorca would still be living in misery if it were not for tourism...”

Cala Figuera, nestled beneath dramatic cliffs in northern Mallorca

Mallorca’s best anchorages for solitude seekers

Most viewed
Most Commented