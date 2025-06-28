'Pirate' minibus drivers get into a fight at Palma Airport

Two minibus drivers exchanged blows at Palma Airport arrivals on Saturday morning. The scrap started when one of the drivers started arguing with the other over a group of passengers wanting a transfer.

This happened in full view of numerous people. Security guards had to intervene, and National Police officers went to the scene and took the two men's details. Neither of them had suffered a serious injury.

A taxi driver who saw what happened described the two as 'pirate' drivers. "They pick up customers inside the airport, but they should not."

There have been tensions between minibus operators and licensed taxi drivers for years, and there have been fights on various occasions. But a fight between two minibus drivers is a rarity.