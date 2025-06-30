Concern over congestion at Balearic airports

The governing Partido Popular has registered a non-legislative proposal (PNL) to request that the Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility co-manage Balearic airports and take measures to improve workplace safety, following the latest incidents at Palma’s Son Sant Joan airport. The PP in the Parliament is seeking to demand ‘urgent improvements’ in the management of the islands’ airports, especially in aspects related to safety, working conditions and sustainability, according to a statement.

‘Airports are the main gateway to the Balearics and cannot operate with such serious structural and labour deficiencies,’ said the PP spokesman in the Balearic Parliament, Sebastià Sagreras.

He pointed out that the Balearics ‘cannot be just a source of profit for Aena’ and demanded ‘fairer, more accessible management that is committed to the reality and future of the region’.

‘The Balearic airports, which in 2024 recorded a record 46.6 million passengers, with a growth of 5.2% over the previous year, are key infrastructures for the mobility and economy of the region but suffer from serious deficiencies that affect residents, workers and visitors,’ he complained. For this reason, he argued that this ‘high volume’ of economic activity cannot be allowed to fail to translate into ‘real improvements in cleanliness, safety, working conditions and services.’

In response to complaints from trade unions and consumer groups about conditions at Palma airport and the recent episode of debris falling from the arrivals terminal, the PP has urged the Ministry of Transport and airport authority Aena to take ‘urgent measures’ to ‘guarantee the health and safety of staff’. It has also called for an ‘adequate’ presence of state security forces at airports and “firm” action against illegal transport operators who ‘operate without regulation’.

Sagreras has argued that it is time for airport management ‘to also be decided from the islands and not just from Madrid’, warning that ‘air traffic cannot grow at any price’. ‘Quality, sustainability and consistency with the Balearic model are needed,’ he added. The Balearic PP party has made it clear that it rejects ‘any project to expand the operational capacity of Son Sant Joan’ and argues that investment should focus on ‘improving the quality, safety and comfort of services’.

Finally, the initiative is committed to improving public transport links between airports and urban areas, highlighting the railway project between Palma and Llucmajor as ‘a key infrastructure for moving towards more sustainable mobility’.