Qatar royal jumbo jet fails to impress Palma air traffic controllers

The Boeing 747-8, used by the Qatar royal family has not impressed Palma air traffic controllers who have complained that it "complicates their work even further." The Boeing 747 at Palma airport is similar to the one that the Emir of Qatar gifted President Donald Trump.

The Emir and his family are on holiday on the island at the moment aboard his super-yacht, Al Lusail, sailing around the coast.,Meanwhile, his private jet (more like a super-jet or a flying palace) is on standby.

B747-8 de la Familia Real Catarí en el aeropuerto de Palma.

Este avión (Clave F) en Palma complica la operativa ya que sólo tiene permitido aterrizar por una de las pistas (06L/24R). Posteriormente a su aterrizaje o despegue, dada su envergadura, se realiza una revisión de pista… pic.twitter.com/f246vl6FXk — 😉Controladores Aéreos 🇪🇸 (@controladores) June 30, 2025

"It complicates our work because of its size. It can only land on one of the runways. After its take-off the runway must be checked to establish whether it has left any debris or dirt behind," the controller said in a post on X.

Besides the Boeing 747-8 that was gifted to the United States the royal family still hasa further two Boeing 747-8 Boeing Jumbo Jets, each valued between $350 to $400 million.

Often described as ‘palaces in the sky’, they are reserved for Qatar’s ruler, Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and his immediate family.