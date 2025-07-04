British tourist fined for stealing perfume at Palma Airport

The Guardia Civil report having arrested a 41-year-old British tourist who was observed stealing seven bottles of perfume from a shop at Palma Airport.

On Wednesday, a security guard suspected that some bottles were missing from the shelves. He checked the cameras and saw the man, who was with his wife, take the perfume; the seven bottles had a combined value of €1,056.

The Guardia were informed, and officers located a man who fit the description in the passport area. He confessed to having stolen the perfume and was arrested.

He appeared in court in Palma on Thursday and was handed a two-month sentence that was substituted with a 600 euro fine. The fine was paid and he left the court.