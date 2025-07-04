Mallorca flight nightmare: over 80 flights cancelled in the Balearics on second day of French strike

Balearic airports have recorded a total of 85 cancelled flights and widespread delays today, Friday, the second day of the French air traffic controllers’ strike. According to information from airport authority Aena consulted by Europa Press, up to 69 connections to Palma airport, the most affected of the Spanish airports, have been cancelled on Friday, with a dozen in Ibiza and six in Menorca.

The cancellations and delays come at the start of a weekend in which the Balearic airports are scheduled to operate a total of 4,895 flights, 3.4 per cent less than the flights recorded on the first weekend of the same month in 2024, when there were 5,061. The air traffic controllers’ strike in France, called by Unsa-Icna for Thursday and Friday, continues today with the cancellation of 40% of flights at three Paris airports, as well as a 50% reduction in activity at Nice airport, according to data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGAC) and reported by local media such as ‘Le Figaro’.

The three airports in the capital affected are Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Orly and Beauvais, while the airports of Lyon, Marseille, Montpellier, Ajaccio, Bastia, Calvi and Figari will have 30% fewer operations.

‘Despite these preventive measures, significant disruptions and delays are expected at all French airports,’ the administration warned in a statement. The A4E airline association has strongly condemned the strike, pointing out that more than 1,500 flights have been cancelled over the two days, affecting almost 300,000 passengers. ‘Already in 2025, French air traffic control has proven to be one of the weak points of the European system, recording some of the worst delay records in Europe,’ it warned.

Ryanair has also been forced to cancel a total of 400 flights affecting more than 70,000 passengers, according to a statement. ‘These forced cancellations once again coincide with the start of the European summer holidays, one of the busiest periods of the year for travellers,’ it stated. It also once again highlighted the issue of overflights, which it claimed ‘continue to be unprotected’ during national air traffic control strikes.

Air France has adjusted its flight schedule for the two days, although it has stated that it is maintaining all long-haul operations. On its website, it has advised passengers to check the status of their flight, while also confirming that customers can postpone their trip ‘at no extra cost’. In Spain, the air traffic controllers’ strike led to the cancellation of 71 flights to and from France until 5 p.m. on Thursday, representing 32% of the 216 flights scheduled for this time.

In total, 339 flights are scheduled between the two countries for today, according to data confirmed by Aena to Europa Press. Approximately 270 air traffic controllers in France went on strike on Thursday, 3 July, representing around 20% of the total 1,400 workers belonging to this group, according to the AFP news agency.