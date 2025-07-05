Injuries after fire on a Ryanair plane at Palma Airport

Six passengers were taken to hospitals in Palma in the early hours of Saturday morning after there was a fire on Ryanair plane.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight. Emergency teams attended what was described as a "small fire" on a Ryanair plane that was waiting to take off.

Although most of the passengers left the plane in an orderly fashion, others panicked; some got onto the plane's wings and jumped to the ground.

Paramedics treated a total of 18 people, six of whom needed to be taken to hospital; their injuries were minor.

The cause of the fire has as yet not been explained.