Injuries after fire on a Ryanair plane at Palma Airport

There was some panic

Emergency services at Palma Airport, Mallorca

Archive image of emergency services at the airport | Photo: Cati Cladera

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterPalma05/07/2025 08:52
TW
0

Six passengers were taken to hospitals in Palma in the early hours of Saturday morning after there was a fire on Ryanair plane.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight. Emergency teams attended what was described as a "small fire" on a Ryanair plane that was waiting to take off.

Although most of the passengers left the plane in an orderly fashion, others panicked; some got onto the plane's wings and jumped to the ground.

Paramedics treated a total of 18 people, six of whom needed to be taken to hospital; their injuries were minor.

The cause of the fire has as yet not been explained.

Also in Holiday

Palma Airport, Mallorca

French air traffic control strike sparks Balearic flight chaos, Mallorca hit hard

Guardia Civil officer at Palma Airport, Mallorca

British tourist fined for stealing perfume at Palma Airport

Palma's Son San Joan airport has been one of the hardest hit by the French strike in Spain.

Mallorca flight nightmare: over 80 flights cancelled in the Balearics on second day of French strike

Leishmaniasis is an infection caused by a tiny parasite called Leishmania

Mallorca’s overlooked illness: What you should know about Leishmaniasis

Most viewed
Most Commented