Palma Airport workers complain of faecal water leaks

Baggage handling workers at Palma Airport say they are working in puddles of faecal water. In one of the areas where baggage is dropped off, there has been a leak in a pipe for more than three days.

The AENA airports authority maintains that a pipe burst on Friday and that this was fixed. The management cannot corroborate the source of the water reported by the workers, who say that there was still a problem on Saturday afternoon. They add that up to 180 people can work in this part of the airport during peak hours at weekends.

"AENA is not taking any measures, and we are working here with terrible smells," said one employee. The workers have no doubt that the leak is sewage, given its colour and foul smell, which the heat only makes worse.

They link this episode to the airport construction work. "But this situation cannot continue any longer." On Friday, the CCOO union told the airport director, Tomás Melgar, that the work is causing "enormous interference in the daily lives of people who work at the airport" and referred to the recent partial collapse of a roof in the arrivals area.