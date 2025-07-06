Palma Airport workers complain of faecal water leaks
The airports authority says the problem was fixed
Baggage handling workers at Palma Airport say they are working in puddles of faecal water. In one of the areas where baggage is dropped off, there has been a leak in a pipe for more than three days.
